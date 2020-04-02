ODU professor makes face shields using 3D printer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Across the country, healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are worried about a shortage of protective equipment.

One couple in Virginia Beach is using their 3D printer to help with the shortage.

Brittany Samulski is a physical therapy assistant professor at ODU. Her husband, Chris, is a software developer. When they put their heads together, they rolled up their sleeves and decided to print and donate masks free of charge.

“The 3D printer is getting quite the work out,” said Chris.

The 3D printer originally purchased by the Samulskis was supposed to only print toys for their nieces and nephews, but now it holds a much more important job.

“When we talked about what was going on with the lack of [personal protective equipment] going on right now, we just kind of sat up all night and thought what can we do to help,” said Brittany.

They’re 3D printing face masks to give to medical professionals as they continue to fight COVID-19.

They’ve joined a group of people who used 3D printers in the Hampton Roads area and are producing masks all over.

“We’ve got probably about eight or 10 other makers right now around the Hampton Roads area who are donating their time and their effort and their machines,” said Chris.

But why spend all this money and time? Brittany says it was a no brainer.

“I used to work in the intensive care unit. I used to work in the emergency room at local hospitals, so I want to make sure my friends and family are safe,” she said.

The habit is not cheap with each rolls of material costing nearly $30. They’re already on roll 10.

But the goal is not to make money: it’s to make the community safer.

“It’s important to us to make sure that we have some way that we can give back one by staying home. Two by washing our hands, and three by making sure that we give those people that are out there helping keep us safe and healthy that they have a chance to stay healthy longer themselves,” said Chris.

If you would like to help or donate, you can visit their Facebook page here.

