GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast became the first person to achieve one million followers on Threads, a new social media platform from Instagram/Meta.

Threads is a new social media app they’re calling the “potential Twitter killer.” It looks similar to Twitter with a feed of largely text-based posts where users can have real-time conversations. Messages are held to a 500-character limit and users can reply to, repost and quote other Thread posts.

The app also mimics Instagram with its aesthetic and navigation, offering the ability to share posts from Threads directly to Instagram stories. You can also make your account public or private.

The app was launched on Wednesday, receiving 30 million signups as of Thursday morning, including a good amount of brands, celebrities and journalists. One of these was none other than MrBeast.

Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, was neck and neck with Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in followers in the first 12 hours, but MrBeast reached 1 million first with Zuckerberg not far behind him. That was declared official by the Guinness Book of World Records as the fastest to 1 million.

It probably didn’t hurt that MrBeast posted on Threads that he was giving away a Threads branded Tesla to a random follower.

MrBeast jokingly tweeted at Zuckerberg, saying they should appoint Donaldson as the Threads’ CEO.

