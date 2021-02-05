Mad about Madden NFL: Norfolk State alum represents Spartans in HBCU pre-Super Bowl tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 2016 electrical engineering graduate Christopher Goodman did not play football at Norfolk State University, but this weekend he is playing a different type of football while representing NSU.

At 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, Goodman will suit up Saturday for the Inaugural Madden NFL 21 x HBCU Tournament Finals. The mild-mannered engineer by trade is a skilled killer on the virtual football field.

“I’m a silent killer; I come out of nowhere like an assassin. That’s how I got my name,” said Goodman days before his big game.

Sixteen gamers representing historically Black colleges and universities will fight to the finish on Super Bowl eve in the Madden NFL 21 HBCU Tournament. They represent HBCUs including: Alcorn State, Bowie State, Claflin University, Delaware State, Florida A&M, Fort Valley State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Kentucky State, Lane College, Morehouse College, Norfolk State, Prairie View A&M, Virginia Union, and Winston Salem University.

Without giving away game secrets, Goodman shared a little about his strategy.

“I’m pass-heavy. I like to run the ball. I’m pass-heavy,” Goodman said.

Football is his passion. As a child, Goodman met Michael Strahan and Tom Brady at the annual William & Mary football camp. Later, he played football for Tommy Reamon at Landstown High School. Because of his medical history, playing football was something his mother did not want him to do.

On Jan. 3, 1992, Goodman arrived four months early. He weighed only 2.1 pounds and was 14 inches long.

“My mom said I came out so small, she could hold me in her hand. The doctors didn’t think I was actually going to survive. My mom calls me the “miracle baby” — a walking testimony,” said Goodman.

This “walking testimony” graduated from NSU in 2016 with a degree in electrical engineering. He’s employed by Newport News Shipbuilding.

Goodman is developing his own gaming site called Goody Gaming and he works with children to encourage them to enter fields in technology.

“Through my job, I’m involved with a mentorship with this organization called Young Men in Engineering and we definitely advocate technology,” said Goodman.

The final two rounds of the tournament will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 from 7-9:30 p.m. EST on the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel. The NFL is a proud partner in the event, which will shine a light on the nation’s HBCUs.

“This tournament has served as a connector for the top talent within the HBCU and gaming communities as well as [provides] them a platform to showcase their skills alongside our largest event of the year,” said Natara Holloway, NFL VP of football strategy and business development.

Goodman is proud to represent the Spartans on the digital gridiron.

“I’ve been prepping for this and it will mean more than anything to win the HBCU Madden challenge for Norfolk State,” said Goodman.

The grand prize winner will receive $5,000. Runner-ups in second and third place will each receive $2,500.