Hawaii hearing for man accused of ‘extreme stalking’ in Utah

by: BRADY McCOMBS and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say a Hawaii man tormented a Utah family for over a year by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services, including plumbers and prostitutes.

Loren Okamura is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday in Honolulu, where he was arrested.

Authorities say Okamura targeted a father and her adult daughter, sending the woman threatening messages and posting her picture and address online. One posting said the homeowner wanted drugs and prostitutes at the house in a quiet, middle-class neighborhood in a Salt Lake City suburb.

Okamura’s federal public defender, Sharron Rancourt, didn’t immediately return a phone message and emails seeking comment.

Authorities won’t disclose the relationship between the victims and Okamura, but say it was not random.

McCombs reported from Salt Lake City.

