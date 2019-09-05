Live Now
Facebook enters into the online dating world

Technology

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

Facebook has announced they are entering into the dating community world.

Facebook has announced today, that they are giving people the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Facebook Dating profile and giving people the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, in addition to Facebook friends.

By the end of the year, Facebook will make it possible to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to your Dating profile too.

Starting today, you can choose to opt into Facebook Dating and create a Dating profile (separate from your main profile) if you’re 18 years or older and have downloaded the most recent version of Facebook.

You will be suggested to others who have also opted in. People are suggested based on your preferences, interests and other things you do on Facebook.

Facebook Dating isn’t about swiping or having to wait for someone to like you to get a first chance at reaching out.

If you are interested in someone, you can comment directly on their profile or tap on the Like button to let them know.

If you aren’t interested, you can pass on them. Facebook Dating allows you to match with friends of friends and/or people, not in your friend circle. Facebook Dating won’t match you with friends unless you choose to use Secret Crush and you both add each other to your list.

All of your Dating activity will stay in Facebook Dating. It won’t be shared to the rest of Facebook.

One of the main features is Secret Crush.

Secret Crush lets you match with people you already know on Facebook and/or Instagram. By default, Facebook Dating won’t match you with your Facebook Friends, but people told us they were interested in exploring potential romantic relationships within their extended circles, like their Facebook friend list and Instagram followers

If you choose to use Secret Crush, you can select up to nine of your Facebook friends or Instagram followers who you’re interested in.

(To add Instagram followers you must connect your Instagram account to Facebook Dating.) If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they’ll get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them.

If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list too, it’s a match! If your crush isn’t on Dating, doesn’t create a Secret Crush list, or doesn’t put you on their list — then no one will know that you’ve entered their name.

In addition to the US, Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Guyana, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Suriname, Thailand, Uruguay, and Vietnam. It will be in Europe by early 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

