WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg is offering cybersecurity training to interested residents, as part of a pilot program.

The Resident Cybersecurity Training will use a course from KnowBe4, an industry leader for security awareness training. The training focuses on home internet security threats.

The city has used KnowBe4 since 2017 to train all employees on cybersecurity threats.

“KnowBe4’s training has demonstrably reduced the risk of a cybersecurity threat

reaching the City organization,” Chief Information Officer Mark Barham said. “We want

our residents to have the necessary information and awareness to protect their

cybersecurity at home in much the same way.”

There are a limited number of spots and they are only open to Williamsburg residents.

If you are interested in participating in the pilot program, please complete this online form.

Those accepted into the program will receive an email from the City of Williamsburg with further instructions on how to take the training course at home.