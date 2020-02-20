CBS streaming service to grow with Viacom, Paramount videos

1  of  207
Closings & Delays
A Child’s Day Learning Center Accomack County Public Schools Albemarle School Angelos Bible College Antioch Christian Center Daycare & Academy Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Busch LLC and Busch Mfg LLC Calvary Adventist School Camden County Public Schools Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Cape Charles Christian School Cathedral of Faith Christian School Catholic High School Center for Apprenticeship and Adult Training Center for Child & Family Services Central Christian Academy Centura College Norfolk Campus Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake General District Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chowan University Christ the King School City of Chesapeake City of Franklin City of Newport News College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial Behavioral Health Colonial Day School Colonial National Historical Park Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Dare County Public Schools DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy Dept of Motor Vehicles, Portsmouth Dept of Motor Vehicles-Chesapeake Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News Dept of Motor Vehicles-Norfolk Dept of Motor Vehicles-Onancock Dept of Motor Vehicles-Suffolk Dept of Motor Vehicles-Virginia Beach Dominion Enterprises Eagles Nest Learning Center Eastern Shore Community College Economic Improvement Council, Inc Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Franklin City Public Schools Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester County Public Schools Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Growing Station Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Public Schools Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Hiller Systems Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRCAP Head Start/Early Head Start ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court Isle of Wight JDR Court Ivy League Academy Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Lifetouch Production Plant Lil Folks Learning Center Main Industries MANCON Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County Public Schools Meals on Wheels (Chesapeake) Montessori Academy of Virginia Nansemond-Suffolk Academy New Horizons Regional Education Centers Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk City Offices Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk State University Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oak & Lily Academy Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Paul D. Camp Community College Perquimans County Public Schools Plan Bee Academy Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Public Schools Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Primrose School of Virginia Beach South Providence Classical School Rappahannock Community College READY Academy Christian School Resurrection Lutheran School Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center Roanoke-Chowan Community College Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Saint Patrick Catholic School Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smiles & Giggles Daycare and Learning Center Southampton Academy Southampton County General District/Juvenile Courts Southampton County Public Schools St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Mark Christian Academy St. Mary Star of the Sea St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Meals On Wheels, Inc Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Talbot Park Baptist Church - Preschool The Group For Women The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Unique Little Hands Unqiue Little Hands II VA Institute of Marine Sciences Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Oncology Associates Walsingham Academy Schools Warwick River Christian School Western Tidewater Community Services Board William and Mary WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County General District Court York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia

CBS streaming service to grow with Viacom, Paramount videos

Technology

by: MAE ANDERSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Marc DeBoise

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2020, file photo Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS, and CEO and President, CBS Interactive, Marc DeBoise speaks at the Executive Presentation during the CBS TCA Winter 2020 Press Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming service that incorporates the existing CBS All Access platform and adds content from Viacom brands like MTV and BET as well as Paramount movies. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming service that will combine the existing CBS All Access service with Paramount movies and shows from Viacom channels such as MTV and BET.

The move had been expected since CBS and Viacom combined in August to better compete in the increasingly competitive streaming environment.

CBS was one of the first media companies to launch its own streaming service. Its $6-a-month service CBS All Access includes original programming such as new “Star Trek” series and a revival of “The Twilight Zone.” The service also has old and current broadcast shows.

Since then, Disney launched its $7-a-month Disney Plus service, while Comcast’s NBCUniversal and AT&T’s WarnerMedia have services coming, tapping movies and shows from their channels and production studios. The companies are all trying to challenge Netflix, Amazon and other established players in the streaming arena as their channels face challenges from people ditching cable TV subscriptions.

In a call Thursday with investors, CEO Bob Bakish said ViacomCBS plans to add “substantial content” to CBS All Access to create a “combined ‘House of Brand’ product.”

That means adding content from Viacom properties Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET and Smithsonian and movies from the Paramount library.

Bakish said the new service is designed to fill the gap between ViacomCBS’ free ad-supported service, PlutoTV, and its premium Showtime service, which costs $11 a month. It is set to launch later this year. Bakish did not say how much the new service will cost or whether its name will remain CBS All Access.

The CBS and Showtime streaming services now have 11 million monthly active users combined. ViacomCBS is targeting 16 million by the end of the year. PlutoTV has 22 million monthly active users, and ViacomCBS is targeting 30 million by the end of the year.

Separately, WarnerMedia said it reached a deal with Google’s YouTube TV service to offer the upcoming HBO Max as an add-on to YouTube TV’s $50-a-month subscription. It will cost extra, but the price wasn’t immediately disclosed. HBO Max will cost $15 on its own, though some AT&T customers will get it for free. AT&T has said it was working on deals to bundle HBO Max with other companies that offer HBO to their services.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending stories