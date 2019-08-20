Autonomous vehicle company Waymo to test in Florida rain

FILE – In this March 27, 2018 file photo, the Jaguar I-Pace vehicle outfitted with Waymo’s suite of sensors and radar is introduced in New York. Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start testing on public roads in Florida to better experience heavy rain. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (AP) — Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start testing on public roads in Florida to better experience heavy rain.

The Mountain View, California, company says tests will begin this month in the Miami area and include highway driving to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. The Florida test vehicles will be driven by humans. They’ll collect data with laser and radar sensors. Heavy rain can affect image quality.

Waymo says Miami is one of the wettest cities in the U.S. during summer the months of hurricane season.

Waymo already is testing in multiple areas including the San Francisco and Phoenix areas as well as suburban Detroit and Seattle.

The company has delayed a full-scale autonomous ride-hailing service in the Phoenix area due to safety concerns.