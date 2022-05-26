Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
88°
LIVE NOW
Updates on Tulsa medical center …
Norfolk
88°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Strange
D. C. Bureau
Politics
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed …
Top Stories
Live: New details to be released following mass shooting …
Live
Red-hot summer job market awaits US teens as employers …
Man shot dead in Hampton apartment complex parking …
New 14-story hotel coming as Pembroke Mall redevelopment …
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Live Web Cameras
Map Center
Mosquito Meter
Severe Weather
UV Index
Weather Blog
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Investigative
The Patients V. Perwaiz
Gun Violence Interactive Map
Sports
Washington Commanders
NFL
ACC Football
Admirals
Indy 500
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Medical Monday
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Celebrating the Class of 2022
Living Local
Event Calendar
Entertainment
Food
Summer Camp Guide
Harborfest Guide
USO Experience Virginia Beach 2022
Juneteenth Events
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Regional News Partners
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Technology
Longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook steps down
Top AP Technology Headlines
Trending Stories
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed …
Man shot dead in Hampton apartments parking lot
Busch Gardens announces 2022 summer concerts
I-264 shooting shuts down lanes; 2 reported hurt
Norfolk officer charged with threatening woman
Investigations
3-year sentence in crash that killed man, hurt wife
Next city manager: Councilman proposes familiar face
Portsmouth could appoint new manager Tuesday
View All Investigations