ALDI confirms Facebook scam, reminds customers to look for the verified blue checkmark

NATIONAL (WAVY) — The supermarket chain ALDI is warning customers of a Facebook scam that is making its way across social media promising prizes to those who interact with the post.

The scam appears to be posted by a nonverified Facebook account that does not have a blue checkmark next to the account name.

According to Facebook, the checkmark serves as a verified badge and it can be found next to the page or account name. This means that Facebook has confirmed that the account “is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity, or global brand it represents.”

So far, a quick search on the social media site shows at least two accounts posing to be affiliated with the grocery chain.

One appears to have the name “Aldi-usa” and the other “Aldi-Store” — both of which do not have the verified blue check.





Aldi posted the following message to its Facebook regarding one of the accounts.

“Hey ALDI fans! Looks like another Facebook scam is making its way around. We can confirm it is a scam and the page has no affiliation with ALDI. We’re sorry for any confusion this may have caused! We have been working with Facebook since yesterday to get the page taken down, but we’d love your help! Please share this post to help us spread the word and always be sure to look for the blue checkmark by our name for authenticity!”