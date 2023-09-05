VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach is opening up after hours to give teachers and daycare workers free admission.

The annual Teacher Open House is happening on Wednesday, September 13 this year, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Teachers with a valid ID will get access to the aquarium and can bring one guest for free, too.

If you’re eligible and interested, register for the event at this link to reserve your spot.

In addition to getting to see all the exhibits, teachers can also enter to win a free outreach or virtual program for their class.

Additional guest tickets can be purchased at the event at $29.95 each for adults, $24.95 for seniors 65+ and youth ages 5+. Children ages 0-4 are free.