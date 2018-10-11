Taxis, Uber, Lyft and other companies offer free or discounted rides to the polls

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t let transportation troubles prevent you from voting on Nov. 6. Several companies are offering free or discounted rides to the polls.

Coastal Ride, Black and White Cabs, Norfolk Checker and Yellow Cab of Norfolk are all offering free rides to the polls in Norfolk and Virginia Beach on Nov. 6.

The taxis will pick up seniors, drive them to the polling place, wait for them to make their vote and drive them back. Depending on demand, pick up times may be shuffled and riders may have to share a taxi.

Interested seniors are asked to call Senior Services of Southeast Virginia at (757)-963-9218 by noon Nov. 5 to secure a ride. Interested seniors will be asked to supply their telephone number, pickup address, voting location and pick up time.

All seniors above the age of 60 who are registered to vote and don’t have transportation to the polls are eligible for the offer.

Ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft both announced election day discounts.

Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to help get more voters to the polls. Make sure you have the most recent version of the Uber app and enter the promo code VOTE2018 to get $10 off a single ride on election day.

Lyft is working with Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote and TurboVote and is offering 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides. Click here to get your promo code. You will need to download the Lyft app and enter this code to receive your discount.

And Pace is giving away free rides on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in eight select cities, including Norfolk. Enter the code IVOTE on the Pace app to receive two free 30-minute rides.

If you are not eligible to vote, you can either register in person at your local voter registration office, mail in your voter registration application or register online at elections.va.gov.

You have until Monday, Oct. 15 to register to vote for the upcoming election Check out our story about online registration here!