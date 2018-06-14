Taking Back the Community: Lucky 8

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — 12 years ago, a Newport News father took eight kids under his wing. He made sure they kept out of trouble.

“More and more kids started coming,” said Lucky 8 founder Deon Harris.

The group evolved into an after-school program. It gives young people something to do.

“I look forward to getting out of the house and coming to see these people here,” added 14-year-old Amanasia Johnson.

Over the years more than 100 teenagers have been members of Lucky 8.

“I learned from him how to be respectful,” said Nat Barnes.

Barnes was one of the original eight. He ended up playing football for ODU and now spends his time giving back.

“I work with kids on a day-to-day basis so you see them out there and it’s a possibility that they might not come back,” Barnes added. “Young kids, 14, 15, 16 years old are victims.”

“It’s very tough (being a kid),” said 13-year-old Donneil Payne.

It’s a reality many of us don’t know about. Kids have to deal survival on the streets.

“When I hear about someone my age (getting hurt), it really, really hurts,” Payne added.

“It’s very tough,” Johnson said. “You have to worry about being safe and worry about getting shot up in the streets and you shouldn’t have to worry about that at this age.”

No one knows that better than Harris.

“At one time I did a prison stint,” Harris added.

Harris was locked up for drugs and guns. Creating Lucky 8 was his redemption.

“I don’t want the kids to run the same cycles that I did when I was coming up,” Harris said.

It’s only one program, but kids say if there were more it would make a difference.

“If there were more programs like this I think less people would be getting killed right now,” Payne added. “There are a lot of people getting killed around here and they are getting killed by people who have free time to go do that stuff.”

“We need unity,” Harris said. “My one program, we can’t do it by ourselves.”

Lucky 8 is funded by founders Harris and Larry Orie, along with donations from the public.