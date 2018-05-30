Swimming advisories lifted at area beaches

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) — Swimming advisories have been lifted at all of the beaches below affected by bacteria.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Advisories have been issued for several area swimming spots due to unsafe bacteria levels.

Bacteria are above safe levels at these locations:

Virginia Beach

Chic’s Beach (Chesapeake Beach)

East of the Lesner Bridge

Croatan Beach

Norfolk

Captain Quarters Park in Ocean View

Newport News

Hilton Beach

York County

Yorktown Beach

Advisories have also been issued at Cape Charles’ beach and Guard Shore on the Eastern Shore.

Officials originally included the Chesapeake Bay along Mortons Road and Starfish Road and along the Oceanfront from 8th Street to Aqua Lane with an advisory. They have since re-tested and the bacteria level as these locations is once again safe for swimming.

High levels of fecal bacteria due to runoff from rainfall is typically the culprit for these types of advisories. Experts say while enterococci organisms found in the fecal matter don’t directly cause illness, their presence can lead to other disease-causing organisms being present.

10 On Your Side will update the advisories when the Virginia Department of Health says the beaches are safe.