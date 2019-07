UPDATE (5/31/2018): The swimming advisories have been lifted.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Separate swimming advisories have been issued for two beaches on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) tweeted Wednesday that advisories were in place for the Town of Cape Charles in Northampton County and Guard Shore Beach in Accomack County.

Bacteria levels at both beaches exceeded safe levels, according to VDH.