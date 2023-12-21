VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Police Department and SWAT partnered to arrest 22-year-old Michael Toye from Suffolk.

He has warrants for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated wounding and additional charges, police said. During the arrest, handguns and magazines were recovered, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information has been release at this time.