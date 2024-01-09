PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Could Alan Wilmer Sr., who died in December 2017, be responsible for another “Colonial Parkway Murder?”

On Jan. 8, Virginia State Police announced that Wilmer Sr. was responsible for the murders of Teresa Lynn Howell in July of 1989 and David Knobling and Robin Edwards in September of 1987. His DNA is connected to all three murders.

Knobling and Edwards were part of what is now known as the Colonial Parkway Murders, a series of four double murders during the 1980s. Included in the Colonial Parkway Murders are Cassandra Hailey and Keith Call. The Christopher Newport University students vanished in 1988 after a party in Newport News. Call’s car was found on Colonial Parkway. Their bodies were never found.

As WAVY first reported on social media Wilmer is also tied in with the Hailey-Call case.

was Alan Wilmer an early suspect in the Call -Hailey disappearance?

Blaine Pardoe wrote what is known as the bible of the Colonial Parkway Murders, “A Special Kind of Evil.” According to Pardoe, Wilmer was indeed an early suspect.

Pardoe interviewed Irv Wells who died in May 2022, but was FBI Special Agent in Charge during the Call-Hailey crime.

In an interview for the book, Wells told Pardoe one thing that caught their eye was Wilmer’s unique looking 1966 Dodge Fargo with the license plate, EM-RAW.

On Page 205 in Pardoe’s book, he refers to the pickup truck and the license plate EM-RAW, which was brought up at Monday’s News Conference. He abbreviates the license plate and notes it, because Wilmer was given a polygraph test — which he passed.

Pardoe told WAVY, “What we can take away from this right now is the FBI engaged this person on a different Colonial Parkway Murder case and he was their prime suspect in the beginning. Now he has been linked to another Colonial Parkway murder through DNA testing. We are just at the end of the beginning of this. “

WAVY contacted FBI Spokesperson Krystal Cawabata who confirmed, “Wilmer Sr. was a suspect along with others. We collected the DNA profiles of Wilmer Sr. And passed along that profile to Virginia State Police and Hampton to test their cases. At this time, we do not have enough DNA evidence to forensically link Wilmer Sr. to the Call-Hailey Case.”