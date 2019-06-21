Suspect in Great Dismal Swamp shooting made up story about bear, court documents reveal

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly shot his boyfriend in the Great Dismal Swamp in May.

Maurice Devonte Lee is charged with assault with the intent to commit murder, as well as the possession and discharge of a gun in the United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia.

The charges stem from the May 12 shooting of a man on Jericho Ditch Trail in the Great Dismal Swamp. The man was shot in the chest, according to court documents.

Suffolk police were called to the scene around 2:40 p.m. and found Lee and the victim, who was lying face down on the side of the trail. They found a dark handgun lying on the ground near the victim’s hand.

Lee told police that the shooting happened after the couple saw a black bear. Lee said he started shooting at it and accidentally shot the victim in the process. He claimed to have put pressure on the wound and called 911.

Police later interviewed the victim, who told them that he and Lee had been in an on-again-off-again relationship, during which Lee had been abusive to the victim.

The victim came to Suffolk from Pennsylvania to get some of his items and to visit with Lee. On the day the victim was set to go back to Pennsylvania, Lee suggested they have a picnic by the lake in the Great Dismal Swamp.

They took a walk down Jericho Ditch Lane, and on several occasions Lee mentioned that there were black bears in the swamp.

The victim say when he asked Lee to leave, Lee pulled out the gun and shot him in the chest.

The victim told investigators he fell to the ground and could hear Lee making several phone calls. One of those calls was to Lee’s mom.

Lee reportedly walked over the victim and said “oh you’re still breathing.” The victim says Lee then asked if he was going to tell on him.

The victim told investigators Lee then threw his cell phone in the water.

Investigators re-interviewed Lee with the new information and that’s when he admitted he made up the story about the bear, but he told investigators the victim told him to do it.

FBI agents found casings at the scene that matched the gun found at the scene. Agents say the gun belonged to Lee’s father and he noticed it was missing several days after the crime.

Lee is being held inside the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.