Suspect in custody following stabbing on Buxton Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person is custody following a stabbing in Newport News on Monday evening.

Police say they received a call at 10:51 p.m. for a stabbing in the 100 block of Buxton Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found a man with a stab wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect was arrested and charged according to police.

No other details are available at this time. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Crime at 1-888-LOCK-UP or you can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com