WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a Bertie County man back in April.

Mckenzie Raquez Watford, the son of Tony K. Watford, was arrested on Tuesday in Chesterfield, Va. He was placed into custody and is awaiting extradition back to Bertie County.

Tony K. Watford was found dead on April 9 by deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. They responded to a call of a man who had been shot. Deputies quickly determined Mckenzie Watford as a suspect.

A warrant was issued for Mckenzie Watford’s arrest shortly after he was determined as the suspect.