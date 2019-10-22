Live Now
Suspect bought $800 worth of goods with stolen credit card

Photo courtesy: James City County Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a credit card fraud suspect.

Detectives say a man used a stolen credit card to buy $800 worth of merchandise at a Target in James City County on September 25.

Police say the victim reported the card was stolen from her car the day before.

The suspect was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. If you recognize him, please call Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov. You can also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

