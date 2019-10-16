Surveillance video from deadly attempted prison escape shown in court

PASQUOTANK CO., N.C. (WAVY) – Testimony continued for a third day Wednesday in the trial of an inmate charged in a deadly attempted escape from a prison in Pasquotank County.

Mikel Brady and three other inmates are accused of killing four staff members at Pasquotank Correctional Institution back in 2017.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors showed surveillance video from inside the prison that day. It shows some of the inmates starting fires and attacking correction officers.

Prosecutors plan to call crime scene investigators to the stand today to talk about the scene and the items they processed.

