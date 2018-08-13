Surveillance cameras capture car wash hit-and-run crash, pair washing SUV afterwards

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a car wash is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a black SUV – and its two occupants – involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon captured on surveillance cameras.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Harpersville Road Car Wash, near the intersection of Harpersville Road and J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Brandon De La Garza, owner, has surveillance video that shows it all unfold.

The video shows a woman and a younger female vacuuming their SUV. The young female eventually gets behind the wheel of the car. As she tried driving the vehicle into the car wash, the girl slammed into a brick wall.

At least two witnesses heard the crash and looked around, but they didn’t say anything or report the crash, according to De La Garza.

“The witnesses — it’s not their fault. They didn’t do anything,” he said. “The lady should have just called, We could have gotten it fixed. Her insurance could have paid for it. I would have even let her pay for it out of pocket.”

De La Garza says he received a $4,800 estimate to fix the wall.

“I’m very angry. I don’t know what to do,” he said, adding that another man stole a sign valued at more than $2,000 within the last week.

“That’s a huge deal. We’re $3 to wash your car, so $4,800 is going to take forever to get that back.”

The pair spent a half hour washing their car after the crash before exiting the parking lot down Harpersville Road towards Hampton.

“You just taught your daughter the wrong thing to do,” said De La Garza. “You should make it right and you should explain to your daughter that you were wrong.”

Two car wash bays are blocked off with yellow caution tape because of “structural problems,” according to De La Garza.

He describes the vehicle involved as a black Kia Borrego SUV.

De La Garza is offering a year’s worth of free car washes to any person who can identify the adult woman in the surveillance video.