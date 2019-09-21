Surry County man accused of spray painting Ku Klux Klan images over campaign signs

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Surry County is facing multiple charges after allegedly spray painting Ku Klux Klan images over County Sheriff campaign signs.

On Friday around 9 p.m., Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner saw a pickup truck parked along the road at the corner of Martin Luther King Highway and Colonial Trail West and noticed a man with gloves walking away from a couple of campaign signs nearby.

Reports say the signs, which feature Sheriff Turner’s re-election campaign, appeared to have been vandalized with a Ku Klux Klan hood shape spray painted over Sheriff Turner’s head.

When Sheriff Turner approached the truck, he noticed a spray paint can and a cut out stencil matching that of the image on the campaign signs.

According to reports, the suspect, later identified as John “Rooster” R. Everett III, immediately took off on the truck at high speed just as Sheriff Turner was waiting for backup.

A pursuit between Everett and Sheriff Turner then followed along Martin Luther King Highway until officials say Everett lost of control of the truck and crashed into a soybean field where he continued to flee on foot. Sheriff Turner was able to catch up and took Everett into custody.

Everett has been charged with eluding law enforcement, possession of ammunition of a firearm, defacing and damaging election signs, driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more, and refusing to take his breath sample for determining alcohol content in his blood.