Super Doppler 10 Online

Tonight: Showers and mostly cloudy skies. The heavy rain and thunderstorms will move out around sunset. Temperatures will cool into the 50s with a north wind around 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a cool north wind. Wind speeds will decrease in the afternoon. Afternoon sunshine is likely with a high near 71.

Rainfall will continue tonight as a cold front moves through Hampton roads. We’ll see lows in the upper 50s overnight with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow will have a high of 71 with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and then some clearing in the afternoon. The winds tomorrow will be from the north at 10 mph in the morning and then decreasing, and likely calm by the evening. On Tuesday we will have a calm and sunny day with a high of 80.

Then on Wednesday, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a high of 81 as another cold front gets near our area. Right now it doesn’t look like that will get rain from it but we will see extra clouds Wednesday afternoon in the evening. On Thursday it’ll be warmer with more humidity with a high of 83 Friday the temperature will be 85 with mostly cloudy skies and next weekend including mother’s day on Sunday is looking wet with rain likely both Saturday and Sunday and high temperatures near 74.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson