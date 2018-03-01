Super Doppler 10 Online

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Isolated pm showers/storms possible. Highs will be in the low 90s. Humid and breezy. Winds SW 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Winds West 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.



Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Winds North 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.



We are coming off of a hot end to the weekend. Yesterday’s high temps were in the low 90s. Today we’ll have similar weather. There will be mostly to partly sunny skies in the region. Winds will be out of the southwest. So we’ll heat up to the low 90s again. There may be some isolated showers and storms later today. By tonight a cold front will move into the region. We’ll have scattered showers and storms this evening until after midnight. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. Then tomorrow we’ll be much cooler with highs in the 70s. We’ll stay cool on Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Then temps will build back through the end of the week. There is a weak disturbance in the tropics that is east of Florida and north of the Dominican Republic. This is forecast to move north and then northeast over the next couple of days. It has a medium to high chance of formation. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler