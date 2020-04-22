Suffolk to host drive-through Farmers’ Market

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2014 file photo, produce is displayed for sale at a farmers market in Kalamazoo, Mich. A study released on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 suggests that trimming dietary fat and eating more fruits and vegetables may lower a woman’s risk of dying of breast cancer. (Katie Alaimo/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Miss shopping at the Suffolk Farmers’ Market? You’ll be able to order from its vendors soon.

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many public events, including the Suffolk Farmers’ Market.

But that doesn’t mean the community has to stop shopping.

Beginning on April 28, customers can order products from farmers’ market vendors by phone or email. Customers will be able to pick up their purchases on May 2 at the Suffolk Farmers’ Market-to-go. The market will operate from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a drive-through process. Pre-payment for purchases is required.

The to-go farmers’ market will be located in the visitor parking lot at 524 North Main Street.

A list of available products can be found on the city’s website.

