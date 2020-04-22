Suffolk to host drive-through Farmers’ Market

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Miss shopping at the Suffolk Farmers’ Market? You’ll be able to order from its vendors soon.
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many public events, including the Suffolk Farmers’ Market.
But that doesn’t mean the community has to stop shopping.
Beginning on April 28, customers can order products from farmers’ market vendors by phone or email. Customers will be able to pick up their purchases on May 2 at the Suffolk Farmers’ Market-to-go. The market will operate from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a drive-through process. Pre-payment for purchases is required.
The to-go farmers’ market will be located in the visitor parking lot at 524 North Main Street.
A list of available products can be found on the city’s website.
