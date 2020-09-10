Suffolk Superintendent requests in- person classes for special needs students

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk School Board will consider in-person classes for students with special needs Thursday night during there school board meeting.



In a letter to the school board, Superintendent Dr. John B. Gordon III expressed several concerns regarding children with special needs and disabilities.



Gordon requests children with severe special needs to have in- person classes four days a week. Then, the district may phase in children with disabilities depending on health data.

TODAY: #Suffolk school leaders will review the Superintendents request to have in- person classes for students with special needs.

Take a look at the letter he sent the @SufVAschools board. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/F9Nvg8ugwH — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) September 10, 2020



He wrote special education students need certain therapies to make it through the day.

Gordon does acknowledge the switch to virtual classes has been challenging for all students, however he explains the impacts for children with disabilities are far too great. This includes social, emotional, and mental health concerns for the kids.



He adds in the back- to- school survey regarding learning options for students, about half of the parents of students with disabilities (who responded) opted to have a hybrid learning option.That is because those children need a predictable schedule to avoid problems with communication and behavior.



The school board will review the requests, the meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.