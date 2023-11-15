SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Nov. 15, around 3:35 p.m. Suffolk Police Department received a call for a robbery in progress at a bank located in the 200 block of N. Main St, police said.

Police arrived on the scene and determined that a male entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money, and left with around $2,000.

The suspect didn’t show a gun during the exchange, police said. However, the teller complied and the suspect fled the scene in the direction of Saratoga Street. No injuries were reported.

Police sent the attached surveillance image. If you recognize the person in the photo, call the police or submit an anonymous tip.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information available for release.