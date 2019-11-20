1  of  2
Suffolk Police investigating after guns stolen from store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an incident that happened early Wednesday morning at Southern Gun Works in the 100 block of South Main Street.

According to a Suffolk news release, police responded to the business at 3:01 a.m. after an alarm was activated at the gun store.

Police discovered several firearms had been stolen from the business.

There is currently no surveillance video or suspect information, police said in the news release, which was released around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Those with information about this crime should call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

