Suffolk Police investigating after a home was broken into Sunday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are working to learn who broke into and stole valuables from a home Sunday morning.

According to a release, they got a call about the possible break-in around 12:54 a.m. from the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood.

When they got to the home on Magnolia Street, investigators learned two people were inside when they heard glass break. They say two men, one Black and one white, had broken into the residence and had a large, military-style rifle.

After collecting the victims purse and other items, they left the home.

Police say no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local crime updates.