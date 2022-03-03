Suffolk police asking for help identifying suspects in vehicle theft

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying two suspects involved in the theft of a vehicle on Feb. 28.

The theft occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of West Constance Road. The victim left the car unlocked and running when he went into the store.

Security video shows the two suspects leave the store and steal the vehicle.

The vehicle is a Blue 2002 Ford Taurus with faded paint on the hood and a grey primer spot on the right rear door with Virginia license plate VXE1377.

The suspects are described as a white male with a dark beard, wearing black blue jeans, black boots and carrying a black backpack, and a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black vest, jeans, and tan boots.