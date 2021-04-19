Suffolk Parks and Rec holding Mother’s Day drive-thru celebration

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation will be holding a drive-thru Mother’s Day celebration for mothers and women over the age of 55.

The free events will be for woman in the community and surrounding areas on May 5 and 6. Goodie bags will be given to participants as they drive through the parking lots.

The events will be held on Wednesday, May 5 at East Suffolk Recreation Center, and on Thursday, May 6, at Whaleyville Recreation Center. Both events will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Registration for the events begins on Monday, April 19 and ends on Monday, May 3. Pre-registration, with a current annual membership, is required to participate.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or whose household members are experiencing symptoms should not attend.

For more information, contact Kanesha N. Jones at 757-514-7105 or kjones@suffolkva.us (WRC) or Janice Myrick at 757-514-7256 or jmyrick@suffolkva.us (ESRC).