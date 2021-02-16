Suffolk High School Football Bubble

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) – The city of Suffolk is doing its best NBA impersonation. The three high schools in the area will play in a bubble beginning February 22nd. That’s right. They will only be playing each other. Lakeland, Nansemond River and King’s Fork football teams will play each other twice and the two qualifying teams will compete for a city championship.

Suffolk is the only city doing so in this unique high school football spring season while other cities in the Hampton Roads area are just maintaining a district only schedule. Craig Loper has more.