Suffolk firefighters respond to fire on Sleepy Lake Parkway

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure fire Monday morning.

Emergency communications received the call around 3:38 a.m. for the fire in the 1500 block of Sleepy Lake Parkway.

First units arrived on scene nine minutes later and found heavy smoke showing through the roof. Crews were able to avoid spreading to other structures once they moved into defensive operations.

The fire was marked under control at 4:51 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.