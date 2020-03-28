Suffolk City Council to hold COVID-19 meeting on Tuesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council will hold a special meeting on March 31 to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the Suffolk City Council Chambers, located at 442 West Washington St.
The meeting is open to the public, but will also be livestreamed on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and online here.
