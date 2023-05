Subaru is recalling more than 4,000 of its 2023 Imprezas because of an issue with the brake lights.

The brake light switch on the recalled vehicles may have been improperly adjusted, which could result in the brake lights turning on without stepping on the brake pedal. The recalled vehicles may also allow drivers to shift out of park without stepping on the brake pedal.

Owners can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Database to see if their vehicle is among those recalled.