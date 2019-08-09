Students talk to astronauts on International Space Station from Norfolk’s Slover Library

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine talking live with astronauts at the International Space Station. That is exactly what a group of space enthusiasts got the chance to do on Friday at Norfolk’s Slover Library.

WAVY-TV 10 cameras were in the library during the talk-back and the excitement was out of this world — literally!

More than 250 students gathered at Slover to ask questions to astronaut Nick Hague. Organizers say it is an opportunity to promote space exploration and STEM learning, with students asking the questions.

Sophia Olivier says she feels lucky to be part of such an incredible moment.

“I’m actually a fan of NASA, so this is really fun, and I was so surprised that I was able to do this,” Olivier said.

The event started with an announcement and a confirmation that Hague could hear the students from space.

“Station, this is Slover Library, how do you hear me? I hear you loud and clear, I’d like to welcome everyone to the International Space Station.”

Students asked many questions, including “Can you contact your family from space?” Hague said it is important to talk to his family.

Additionally, students wanted to know what’s it like to eat and drink up there.

“We put up water inside these bags and we hook a straw to it.” Hague said. “So that the water doesn’t go everywhere.”

Hague also spoke of the importance of never giving up and shooting for the stars.

“I applied to become an astronaut three times, and it took 10 years to finally be selected by NASA to become part of the astronaut corp. Even then, it’s hard along the way,” Hague said. “It’s not always going to be easy, but if you stay committed and work hard, you will achieve your dreams.”

“We were very lucky because most astronauts don’t have time to do this,” Olivier said. “It was awesome.”