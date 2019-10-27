Students at ODU ‘Measure the Tide’ to project flooding in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University students, staff, and researchers used the King Tide Sunday to bring awareness to future tidal flooding.

The King Tide is the highest astronomical tide of the year.

During the week students and researchers painted lines, placed flags and signs at a few different places in Norfolk. This will project where the high tides will be in the years 2050, 2080, and 2100.

The students were back out at the locations on Sunday morning. One of the locations was at the Hauge.

ODU professor of Geography Thomas Allen says places like that The Hauge, that occasionally flood will see chronic flooding in the future.

Thomas Allen professor of geography ODU said, “the king tide here in our area is about a foot and a half above average high tide so what we mapped is not even the future king tides.”

“Just coming out here and doing this project sheds light on education purposes and informs people about what’s happening, this isn’t just an issue that floods, this will be an issue in the future.” Kellie Burdick, Student that studies Geographic Science at ODU

Allen says having students out at the flood-prone areas was important because they’ll be the problem solvers of the future.

