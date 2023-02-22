(WAVY) — Some student loan borrowers who are behind on payments can now get a fresh start.

The Biden administration launched the “Fresh Start” initiative last year. Borrowers with student loans in default can enroll in the program if the loans are eligible. Borrowers can also regain access to several student aid benefits, including loan forgiveness and repayment programs.

This interactive map offers a state-by-state breakdown of student loan forgiveness applicants approved for relief.

In Virginia, 685,000 people applied for debt relief or were deemed automatically eligible. This means about 12.6% of Virginians were eligible or interested in debt relief.

For more information or to submit a request for the “Fresh Start” call 1-800-621-3115 or CLICK HERE.