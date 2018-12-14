String of car break-ins reported outside Va. Beach gyms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A string of vehicle burglaries at fitness centers in Virginia Beach this week has people taking extra precautions.

At least six vehicles were broken into early Monday morning outside of Orange Theory Fitness at the Hilltop Shopping Center, according to Virginia Beach Police. Other break-ins have been reported at nearby fitness centers.

Catherine Smith and several other citizens had just finished a workout in Orange Theory when they found their car windows shattered and their stuff stolen

“They took my small purse, my wallet type purse which contained credit cards, ID, cash,” Smith said.

Other people had items like cell phones, cash, a laptop, and even a diabetes pump taken.

Smith said police told her they’d seen this before. “They had said this was going on at different facilities. He said it was definitely something ongoing where people would watch parking lots and figure out some patterns and break into multiple cars at once,” Smith said.

Orange Theory Fitness in Hilltop and Red Mill posted alerts on their Facebook pages about other area vehicle burglaries.

10 On Your Side checked with Virginia Beach Police and learned at least six vehicle break-ins have been reported this year at or near the Hilltop YMCA fitness center just down the road. Eight vehicles were broken into at or near the YMCA near Landstown Road.

“Whoever took my information tried to utilize it at a local bank using my ID and check card to cash a check that they had obviously forged,” Smith said.

Smith is hopeful an arrest will be made. In the meantime, police are reminding everyone to lock your doors, hide valuables in the trunk before you get to your destination or take them with you.

10 On Your Side reached out to both Orange Theory Fitness and YMCA for a comment, but did not hear back.

Hilltop property management tells us security has already been in place for the holidays, but they’re increasing the patrol hours because of the vehicle break-ins.