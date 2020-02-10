Waffle House is taking Valentine’s Day reservations – at select locations

Live Now
(WAVY) – If you’ve been waffling over where to take your special someone for Valentine’s Day, one restaurant chain is offering a special menu that promises to be “love at first bite.”

Waffle House is hosting special Valentine’s Day dinners featuring candlelit booths draped in white table cloths, heart-shaped waffles, and plenty of hash browns — but only at select locations. 10 On Your Side checked and unfortunately none of the locations in Hampton Roads are participating. You can still go to Waffle House, of course, but you just wouldn’t get the special holiday treatment.

A photo posted to Waffle House’s Twitter shows what might be waiting for guests who get to enjoy the holiday-themed specials.

If you’re interested in booking a seat at one of America’s most romantic restaurants, you can find a participating Waffle House by clicking here.

