Viral TikTok user gives signed juice bottle to Idaho museum

This Oct. 6, 2020 photo released by Ocean Spray shows Nathan Apodaca holding his skateboard while standing in the back of a truck with Ocean Spray products in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Apodaca is enjoying fame from a 22-second TikTok video in which he chugs cranberry juice and sings along to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while cruising down an Idaho highway atop a longboard. The video has racked up 28 million views and counting since he posted it last month. Ocean Spray, whose juice Apodaca is seen swigging in the video, gave him a new truck stocked with juice this week. (Wesley White/Ocean Spray via AP)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday, the Post-Register reported. In exchange, Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum.

Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum’s archives.

“We think of museums as being full of old things, but history is what happened even a moment ago, and we are really trying to celebrate the recent past of our community,” museum curator Carrie Anderson Athay said.

Since posting the viral video on social media four months ago, Apodaca was asked to record a video for President Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Inauguration Day and saw the city of Idaho Falls officially declare a “Nathan Apodaca Day” last week.

“I’ve been coming to this museum since I was a kid. Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it’s so mind-blowing,” he said.

A second signed bottle of cranberry juice is scheduled to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the museum’s programs, officials said.