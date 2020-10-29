Texas woman asked to take down ‘inappropriate’ skeleton display in front yard

RICHMOND, Texas (WTNH) — A Texas homeowners association asked a woman to remove her front yard Halloween display. The problem? She set up a skeleton strip club.

In one photo the skeletons, dressed in colorful wigs and spotlit at night, are frozen mid-dance with two on chairs and a third upside down, holding onto a pole.

The homeowner, Angela Nava, has named her open-air “establishment” The Candy Shop, and says she hopes it puts a smile on the faces of people who pass by her Richmond home.

Some have complained, however, calling the display inappropriate for a family community.