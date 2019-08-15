Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in Florida vending machine

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A raccoon was rescued after it became stuck in a vending machine at a high school in Volusia County, Florida Wednesday.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the snack bandit, writing “this gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School.”
Deputies and animal control officers placed the vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it outside where the raccoon could escape to freedom.
The department did not say if the machine had to be restocked after the snack “burglary.”