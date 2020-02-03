Police: Norfolk man seen vandalizing Petersburg home disguised as a woman

The suspect, identified as Jackie Reed of Norfolk, Virginia, attempted to run from police but was detained without incident after the brief foot pursuit. (photo courtesy of Petersburg police).

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives arrested a 61-year-old man from Norfolk who was allegedly seen vandalizing a Petersburg home on Sunday night while attempting to disguise himself as a woman.

A special unit tasked with investigating recent vandalism in the city’s Berkeley Manor neighborhood witnessed “a white male disguised as a female” walk up to a residence in the 3500 block of Francis Street a little before 11 p.m. on Feb. 2. According to police, the suspect was seen vandalizing the home with paint.

The suspect, identified as Jackie Reed of Norfolk, Virginia, attempted to run from police, but was detained without incident after the brief foot pursuit.

Police said Reed is being held on several counts, including felony vandalism and stalking, and will remain in custody until his court appearance. An emergency protective order was issued against Reed in reference to the Francis Street case.

Latest Posts: