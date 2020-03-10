Police: Intoxicated 20-year-old attempts to steal liquor bottles from Ruby Tuesday

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A Mathews County man was taken into custody on several charges Saturday morning after police say he broke out a glass window to get into a Ruby Tuesday and steal alcohol.

Police say once the man was inside Ruby Tuesday on Fox Centre Parkway, he was confronted by a worker around 2 a.m.

According to a police news release, he was attempting to steal liquor bottles from the bar.

After the confrontation, documents say the man entered a Murphy gas station in the 6000 block of Waltons Lane and stole cigars before later walking into a Walmart.

Police say the suspect, Jesse Adams, 20, was later taken into custody at the final stop on several charges ranging from destruction of private property to public swearing or intoxication.

10 On Your Side is working to learn when Adams is expected to be in court.

Stay with WAVY.com for that update.