Live Now
Newport News police chief holds press conference to recap 2019

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver in hot water for violating Move Over Law

Strange

by: WDJT

Posted: / Updated:

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was pulled over for not following the Move Over Law.(Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department)

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WDJT) — Following the rules of the road is important — even if you’re the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile for not following the Move Over Law. The driver of the Weinermobile was given a verbal warning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind motorists that when a vehicle is on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, the motorist is required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible.

If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories