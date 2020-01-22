Live Now
Impeachment Trial: Opening arguments streaming now

Mr. Peanut meets fiery death saving Wesley Snipes; funeral planned for Super Bowl

Strange

#RIPeanut

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(Estate of Mr. Peanut/Twitter)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mr. Peanut, the 104-year-old “spokesnut” for Planters is dead.

The passing of Mr. Peanut was made public through his Twitter account – which now says it is “The official Twitter of the Estate of Mr. Peanut (1916-2020) #RIPeanut

Mr. Peanuts’s death is all part of Planters Super Bowl ad campaign.

He dies while saving Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after the Nutmobile goes off a cliff. That ad will air during the Super Bowl pregame show.  Then, the brand’s official Super Bowl commercial will air in the third quarter of the game and will feature Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

“Mr. Peanut was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His passing has shook me to my core,” said Matt Walsh. “I’ll do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends like he was always there for me even until our last wild ride together. I’ll pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same.”

In addition to mourning Mr. Peanut during his funeral, Yahoo Finance says fans have several ways to celebrate his life, including:

  • Fans who spot the NUTmobile leading up to and on game day will receive a commemorative pin celebrating the nut’s life.
  • Mr. Peanut enthusiasts can show their family and friends how much the legume meant to them by sharing the black crying monocle and their favorite memory on social media using #RIPeanut.
  • From January 24 – 27, fans can win commemorative packaging that takes inspiration from all the phases of MR. PEANUT and his classy style as it evolved through the years while supplies last*.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories