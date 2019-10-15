Maui family grows world’s heaviest avocado

The Pokini Family from Maui has grown the world’s heaviest avocado. Their prize produce earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. The record-breaking avocado weighed in at 5.6 pounds.

Juliane Pokini says they received the seed from a relative’s tree on Oahu. It took the Pokini’s about 10 months for the avocado to get this big. The family harvested the gigantic avocado in December and that’s when they submitted it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Pokini says this may not be the last time we’ll see one of their avocados in the record books. The family is monitoring their avocado tree for other potential winners. If you’re wondering what the Pokini’s did with the winning avocado, they used it to make a huge batch of guacamole, enough to serve about 20 people.

Latest Headlines: